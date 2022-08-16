Texas county elections administrator resigns after death threats
The elections administrator of a Hill Country county west of Austin has resigned, following threats and stalking.
Driving the news: Tuesday marks the last day for Gillespie County elections administrator Anissa Herrera, who told the Fredericksburg Standard she's resigning due to the dangers — including death threats — she faces.
- "After the 2020 (election), I was threatened, I've been stalked, I've been called out on social media," Herrera told the newspaper. "And it's just dangerous misinformation."
- Some members of the elections department hired off-duty law enforcement officers and security guards for protection.
Between the lines: Gillespie County, known for its peach harvest, vineyards and as the historic county seat of Fredericksburg, went for Trump by a 59-point margin in 2020.
What they're saying: Other members of Herrera's staff have resigned — though Axios could not immediately confirm how many.
- "I don't know how we're going to hold an election when everybody in the election department has resigned," Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher told the Fredericksburg Standard.
The bottom line: "I've been asking for help for a while, and at some point, you just have to take care of yourself," Herrera told the newspaper.
