Texas county elections administrator resigns after death threats

The elections administrator of a Hill Country county west of Austin has resigned, following threats and stalking.

Driving the news: Tuesday marks the last day for Gillespie County elections administrator Anissa Herrera, who told the Fredericksburg Standard she's resigning due to the dangers — including death threats — she faces.

"After the 2020 (election), I was threatened, I've been stalked, I've been called out on social media," Herrera told the newspaper. "And it's just dangerous misinformation."

Some members of the elections department hired off-duty law enforcement officers and security guards for protection.

Between the lines: Gillespie County, known for its peach harvest, vineyards and as the historic county seat of Fredericksburg, went for Trump by a 59-point margin in 2020.

What they're saying: Other members of Herrera's staff have resigned — though Axios could not immediately confirm how many.

"I don't know how we're going to hold an election when everybody in the election department has resigned," Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher told the Fredericksburg Standard.

The bottom line: "I've been asking for help for a while, and at some point, you just have to take care of yourself," Herrera told the newspaper.