1 hour ago - News
Where young Austinites go when they leave
The average young adult who grew up in Austin moved 173 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES).
- That's about nine miles below the national average.
Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.
- Migration distances are shorter for Black and Hispanic youth, as well as those from low-income families.
Zoom in: Nearly 70% of young people stayed in Austin, but 3.9% of those who left before the age of 26 headed to Houston. San Antonio and Dallas were the next two choices.
- In fact, 18% of young adults leaving town stayed in Texas, while 13% headed out of state.
- The lowest-income young adults stayed in Austin at a rate of 73%, versus 61% for those from higher-earning families.
