32 mins ago - Food and Drink

New taco alert: Austin's La Plancha

Asher Price
Food at La Plancha
Tortas and tacos at La Plancha. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

New East Austin taqueria La Plancha bills itself as Mexican street food.

Why it matters: Some of the most stylish little restaurants in Austin are opening up in this fast-growing — and gentrifying — stretch of East Austin off East MLK.

  • Chef Mariha Hinojosa started her culinary career in 2009 in her hometown of Brownsville, and the food is solid.
  • This will be a great place to grab a bite before heading to a concert or a ball game at the Moody Center across the highway.

Yes, but: We're still catching up, psychologically, to the fact that a torta with fries can go for $17. We need a minute.

🏆 Pro tip: La Plancha has a nice, astro-turfed little patio, but if it's full and you're determined to eat outside, you can make a picnic for yourself at the city-owned Oakwood Cemetery next door.

If you go: Located at 1701 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It's open 8am-8pm Tuesday-Thursday; 8am-9pm Friday-Saturday and 8am-3pm Sunday. It's closed Mondays.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more