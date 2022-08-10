Private property creeps into Austin's public roadways

Austinites have increasingly claimed ownership of the public parking spots in front of their properties.

The big picture: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Austin's residential permit parking program — y'know, those signs that mark off parking for residents only — but nearly 75% of the specially designated blocks were approved in the decade leading up to the pandemic, per city data obtained by Axios.

How it works: Residents of a block that requires permit parking essentially are taxing themselves — permits start at $20 — to limit parking in front of their homes.

In busy areas of the city, some residents say they need to secure curbside spots to carry groceries into their homes — or because they're infirm and need easy access.

By the numbers: ​​At least 383 total blocks have been designated residential permit parking since the program began in 1997.

276 of those blocks were added between 2010 and 2020.

The city largely put the program on hold after COVID-19 struck, but is now taking up applications again.

What they're saying: The program is "designed to provide residents with a better quality of life in their neighborhoods," per the city's website.

Yes, but: Apparently "residents" means you must live on that block — even though all Austinites pay city taxes to maintain public roadways.

