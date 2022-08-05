After a year-long delay, Austin's PBS station KLRU has moved to its new site at the Austin Community College Highland Campus.

The big picture: KLRU operated out of the University of Texas since 1979, but the community licensed television station will now be based at the Austin Media Center, the former site of the old Highland Mall in North Austin.

Last year's freeze delayed the station's move-in date, but now it's gearing up for a grand opening on Aug. 27.

The interior of the new Austin Media Center at ACC Highland. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What they're saying: The partnership with the community college seemed like a natural fit to more easily engage with the community, said Austin PBS CEO Luis Patiño.

At a media event yesterday, Patiño said KLRU will continue to focus on its "crown jewel," the long-running concert series Austin City Limits: "We don't need to fix what ain't broken."

But the station will also work to "do more in the news arena" and expand partnerships, programming and more.

Of note: The Austin Media Center will be the home of the new Pfluger Keller Community Soundstage, which has the ability to include a live audience in a variety of stage configurations and seating for more than 400.