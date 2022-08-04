Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million in defamation damages

A Travis County jury has ordered Austin-based Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million to the parents of a child killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The big picture: Jones had repeatedly lied that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and has already been found liable in defamation cases brought by families of the victims.

Why it matters: It's the first time Jones has been held financially liable for falsely calling the mass shooting, which killed 20 children and six educators, a hoax.

The bottom line: The award, approved by 10 of 12 jurors, is far below the $150 million sought by the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis.