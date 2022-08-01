1 hour ago - News

Texas construction booms

Asher Price
Central Texas, greater Dallas and Houston have enjoyed a construction boom during the pandemic.

Between the lines: Maps like this one reflect how Texas political power is shifting toward its big cities and its suburbs.

  • Cheaper homes on the outskirts of the metropolises have led middle-class Austinites to head for Hays, Williamson, Burnet and Bastrop counties — even as Austin itself continues to grow.

Yes, but: Inventory still trails demand, leading to record acceleration in home values.

But, but, but: Austin ranks second nationally for home-price slashing, per new data from Realtor.com.

  • So that very, very, very expensive Austin home is now only very, very expensive.
