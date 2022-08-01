1 hour ago - News
Texas construction booms
Central Texas, greater Dallas and Houston have enjoyed a construction boom during the pandemic.
Between the lines: Maps like this one reflect how Texas political power is shifting toward its big cities and its suburbs.
- Cheaper homes on the outskirts of the metropolises have led middle-class Austinites to head for Hays, Williamson, Burnet and Bastrop counties — even as Austin itself continues to grow.
Yes, but: Inventory still trails demand, leading to record acceleration in home values.
But, but, but: Austin ranks second nationally for home-price slashing, per new data from Realtor.com.
- So that very, very, very expensive Austin home is now only very, very expensive.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.