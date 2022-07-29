A global bike brand whose U.S. headquarters are in Austin will open its showroom for the first time this Saturday.

The big picture: Woom and some other companies that specialize in lightweight, high-end bikes for kids are quietly revolutionizing how children learn to cycle.

Instead of the clunky, wobbly convention of training wheels, they start kids on pedal-less balance bikes, which little 'uns move Fred-Flintstone-style until they start gliding ... and then pedaling becomes a breeze.

Between the lines: The bikes get top reviews from Two Wheeling Tots.

Yes, but: Woom bikes are beautifully and thoughtfully designed — but pricey, with the first pedal bikes starting at $359.

What they're saying: "The mission is joyful, to get kids on a bike and learn lifelong healthy habits," Woom spokesperson Cristina Nguyen told Axios. "Getting out and enjoying each other’s company, and making magic moments is something we all need right now."

Zoom out: Woom was founded in Austria, but its U.S. headquarters opened in Austin in 2014.

Details: Families will be able to test-drive the bikes from 9am to 2pm at 8301 Springdale Road.