Where to find some of Austin's best Turkish food

We're developing a grandiose, unified field theory of restaurants, which holds that appetizers generally beat out mains.

After all, the chef has less leeway to screw up a dish — because there are no sides, there’s no place to hide.

So shouldn't we aim for restaurants that effectively specialize in appetizers?

That led us recently to MezzeMe, a Turkish spot in The Triangle, the apartment and restaurant complex near 45th and Guadalupe streets.

In parts of West Asia and the Balkans, mezze refers to a selection of small dishes served as appetizers.

Backstory: MezzeMe founder Mahmud "Moody" Ugur’s fascination with cooking began in his grandmother’s kitchen in Turkey.

"We make most of our items with only four or five ingredients and don't overpower them with spices," Ugur recently told the Austin Chronicle.

The setting: The restaurant, with its open kitchen, is roomy and welcoming — and there’s plenty of outdoor seating on the patio, in what might be the most European-feeling nook in Austin.

Two doors down from MezzeMe is Mandola's Italian Kitchen.

In between is the European Wax Center.

Amid all this is an antique-looking fountain for throwing pennies in.

We ordered the delicious Turkish red lentil soup; gorgeous red pepper hummus; velvety shakshuka of open fire-roasted zucchini, bell peppers and potatoes — all poached in a tomato sauce; the lovely shrimp skewers and some in-house köfte, or beef patties.

The verdict: Let's just say the theory holds up — all the food was fab.