2 hours ago - News

Where to find some of Austin's best Turkish food

Asher Price
Turkish food at MezzeMe
Mezze from MezzeMe. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

We're developing a grandiose, unified field theory of restaurants, which holds that appetizers generally beat out mains.

  • After all, the chef has less leeway to screw up a dish — because there are no sides, there’s no place to hide.
  • So shouldn't we aim for restaurants that effectively specialize in appetizers?

That led us recently to MezzeMe, a Turkish spot in The Triangle, the apartment and restaurant complex near 45th and Guadalupe streets.

  • In parts of West Asia and the Balkans, mezze refers to a selection of small dishes served as appetizers.

Backstory: MezzeMe founder Mahmud "Moody" Ugur’s fascination with cooking began in his grandmother’s kitchen in Turkey.

The setting: The restaurant, with its open kitchen, is roomy and welcoming — and there’s plenty of outdoor seating on the patio, in what might be the most European-feeling nook in Austin.

  • Two doors down from MezzeMe is Mandola's Italian Kitchen.
  • In between is the European Wax Center.
  • Amid all this is an antique-looking fountain for throwing pennies in.

We ordered the delicious Turkish red lentil soup; gorgeous red pepper hummus; velvety shakshuka of open fire-roasted zucchini, bell peppers and potatoes — all poached in a tomato sauce; the lovely shrimp skewers and some in-house köfte, or beef patties.

The verdict: Let's just say the theory holds up — all the food was fab.

