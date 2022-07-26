Aiming to get Texas voters to polls, nonprofit contacts Austinites

Apparently it's never too early to put voter ID information in front of Texans.

Driving the news: Some voters in the Austin area have been getting letters from VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in California, about the types of identification required to vote.

What they're saying: "​​You need to act as soon as you can to get the ID you need to cast a ballot," executive director Lauren Kunis tells Axios. "Our message is to prepare as early as you can, to make sure you're not caught flat-footed at the polls."

Between the lines: Texas is one of seven states to have enacted stricter voter ID rules since the 2020 elections.

The organization plans to spend at least $300,000 this year on its efforts in Texas, which include staffing, PSAs and digital campaigns, text messages and letter writing to eligible voters, and helping them obtain state-issued ID.

Kunis tells Axios that in addition to its initial letter campaign to 10,000 Texas voters most impacted by voter ID laws — including students, seniors who no longer drive and people of color — the organization is now contacting 25,000 Texas voters whose ballots were rejected in the March primary.

VoteRiders is also operating in the swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

By the numbers: More than 17 million Texans were registered to vote in the March primary — but fewer than one in five actually cast a ballot.

Zoom out: Texas is one of 36 states with a voter identification law.

Yes, but: You can still cast a provisional ballot in Texas if you don't have an acceptable ID with you when you vote.

The bottom line: Registering — and later turning out — voters sympathetic to your message is the political equivalent of trench warfare, and the campaigns of Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke are spending these dog-day summer months doing just that.