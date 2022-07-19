Puppeteers put on shows at Austin libraries
Beautiful hand-constructed puppets are turning straw into gold in "Rumpelstiltskin," the latest "Literature Live!" production at Austin Public Library.
- You might find yourself rooting for the title villain, who is as charming and strange as a puppet could be while threatening to snatch the queen's first-born son.
Catch up quick: According to library staff, Austin's public library system is one of two nationally that employs full-time puppeteers.
- The only other (that we know of) is in Nashville.
What they're saying: "It's the best job in the city," Ellen Scott, one of the two performers, told Axios.
The big picture: Besides being funny, free and entertaining, the shows are air-conditioned.
- Track events, from resume-skills workshops to Lego labs, at the Central Library and other branches here.
What's next: "Rumpelstiltskin" will be at branch libraries five more times over the next two weeks. Shows this week include:
- Carver Branch, 10:15am today
- Milwood Branch, 2pm Wednesday
- Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, 2:30pm Thursday
