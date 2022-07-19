Puppeteers put on shows at Austin libraries

Beautiful hand-constructed puppets are turning straw into gold in "Rumpelstiltskin," the latest "Literature Live!" production at Austin Public Library.

You might find yourself rooting for the title villain, who is as charming and strange as a puppet could be while threatening to snatch the queen's first-born son.

Catch up quick: According to library staff, Austin's public library system is one of two nationally that employs full-time puppeteers.

The only other (that we know of) is in Nashville.

What they're saying: "It's the best job in the city," Ellen Scott, one of the two performers, told Axios.

The big picture: Besides being funny, free and entertaining, the shows are air-conditioned.

Track events, from resume-skills workshops to Lego labs, at the Central Library and other branches here.

What's next: "Rumpelstiltskin" will be at branch libraries five more times over the next two weeks. Shows this week include: