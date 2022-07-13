18 hours ago - Food and Drink

5 great places to get veggie burgers in Austin

Sami Sparber
veggie burger sitting on a table
Photo: P. Terry's Burger Stand.

There are plenty of places to get veggie burgers in Austin, but who stands out above the rest?

  • Here are five terrific spots to get your vegetarian fix.
1. P. Terry's

Why it stands out: Crafted from the iconic burger chain's own recipe, this veggie patty combines brown rice, cremini mushrooms simmered in cream, black beans, oats, onions, cheddar cheese and fresh cut parsley.

  • Pick up yours from one of several locations around town.
burger held in front of a P. Terry's bag in drive thru
Drive-thru eats. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios.
2. Arlo's Curbside

Why it stands out: This comfort food joint offers a plant-based alternative to Austin's late-night food truck scene.

loaded vegan BBQ burger
Photo: Daniel Cavazos, courtesy of Arlo's Curbside.
3. Bouldin Creek Cafe

Why it stands out: The South First eatery is a local leader in vegetarian and vegan eats. (Plus: Their burger comes on soft yet crispy ciabatta.)

veggie burger cut in half on a plate
Photo: Bouldin Creek Cafe.
4. Citizen Eatery

Why it stands out: The 100% meatless menu boasts a house-made smoked green chile burger patty, plus another with curry spices, chickpeas, potato and rice.

veggie burger with fries on a tray
Photo: Citizen Eatery.
5. Bartlett's

Why it stands out: Relish this upscale restaurant's burger, made with brown rice, cremini mushroom, sweet soy, Jack cheese and avocado basil slather.

