5 great places to get veggie burgers in Austin
There are plenty of places to get veggie burgers in Austin, but who stands out above the rest?
- Here are five terrific spots to get your vegetarian fix.
1. P. Terry's
Why it stands out: Crafted from the iconic burger chain's own recipe, this veggie patty combines brown rice, cremini mushrooms simmered in cream, black beans, oats, onions, cheddar cheese and fresh cut parsley.
- Pick up yours from one of several locations around town.
2. Arlo's Curbside
Why it stands out: This comfort food joint offers a plant-based alternative to Austin's late-night food truck scene.
- Cheer Up Charlies location: 900 Red River St., open Monday-Sunday 3pm-10pm.
- Spiderhouse location: 2908 Fruth St., open Monday-Sunday 11am-12am.
3. Bouldin Creek Cafe
Why it stands out: The South First eatery is a local leader in vegetarian and vegan eats. (Plus: Their burger comes on soft yet crispy ciabatta.)
- Address: 1900 S. First St.
- Hours: Monday-Sunday 8am-10pm.
4. Citizen Eatery
Why it stands out: The 100% meatless menu boasts a house-made smoked green chile burger patty, plus another with curry spices, chickpeas, potato and rice.
- Address: 5011 Burnet Road.
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.
5. Bartlett's
Why it stands out: Relish this upscale restaurant's burger, made with brown rice, cremini mushroom, sweet soy, Jack cheese and avocado basil slather.
- Address: 2408 W. Anderson Lane.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm.
