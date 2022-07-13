5 great places to get veggie burgers in Austin

There are plenty of places to get veggie burgers in Austin, but who stands out above the rest?

Here are five terrific spots to get your vegetarian fix.

Why it stands out: Crafted from the iconic burger chain's own recipe, this veggie patty combines brown rice, cremini mushrooms simmered in cream, black beans, oats, onions, cheddar cheese and fresh cut parsley.

Pick up yours from one of several locations around town.

Drive-thru eats. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios.

Why it stands out: This comfort food joint offers a plant-based alternative to Austin's late-night food truck scene.

Photo: Daniel Cavazos, courtesy of Arlo's Curbside.

Why it stands out: The South First eatery is a local leader in vegetarian and vegan eats. (Plus: Their burger comes on soft yet crispy ciabatta.)

Photo: Bouldin Creek Cafe.

Why it stands out: The 100% meatless menu boasts a house-made smoked green chile burger patty, plus another with curry spices, chickpeas, potato and rice.

Address: 5011 Burnet Road.

5011 Burnet Road. Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.

Photo: Citizen Eatery.

Why it stands out: Relish this upscale restaurant's burger, made with brown rice, cremini mushroom, sweet soy, Jack cheese and avocado basil slather.