Google selects three local startups for Latino Founders Fund

Google awarded three Austin startup founders with $100,000 each to grow their businesses, as part of the company's first-ever Latino Founders Fund.

The winners: April Dominguez, founder of Handsome, a networking app for beauty professionals; Amy Jarczynski of wedding planning platform Kiss & Tell; and Alejandro Harb of health concierge assistant Lena Health.

The trio are among 50 founders, including nine in Texas, who were selected for the program.

In addition to $100,000 cash, recipients will receive hands-on programming from Google, mentorship and access to free mental health therapy.

Why it matters: Latino and other minority startup founders receive a disproportionately low percentage of investments compared to their white male counterparts.

Google officials say the new fund is another step toward closing the opportunity and wealth gap for Latino entrepreneurs.

What they're saying: Dominguez, the founder of Handsome, said the Google fund will help the startup meet its mission of being a leader in diversity and bringing equal career opportunities for women in the beauty industry.

"As a Native American and Latina founder, imposter syndrome is a nearly crippling hurdle to overcome, especially when you're inserting yourself into an industry where only 0.4% of venture capital goes to Latina female founders," Dominguez said. "Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund is the antithesis of imposter syndrome. It brings validation, community and belonging."

Zoom in: In recent years, Austin has seen an uptick in accelerators and venture firms focusing on diverse entrepreneurs.

Four Austin startups last year received $100,000 in funding as part of Google's Black Founders Fund.

Startup incubator Capital Factory also increased its efforts in recent years, investing in Black and underrepresented startup founders and launching a "Black in Tech" summit with opportunities to pitch judges and join its own accelerator program.

The bottom line: There's still work to be done.