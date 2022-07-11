How to negotiate rent as Austin's market soars

It's no secret that rent is on the rise in Austin.

State of play: The average monthly rent in Austin was $1,869 in May, up more than 18% since last year, according to Zillow's Observed Rent Index.

Plus, a recent analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin named Austin the top metro area in the U.S. for fastest rising rent year-to-year.

The red-hot rental market means that landlords often have the upper hand, but that doesn't mean you should give up on negotiating.

What they're saying: Unfortunately, most Austin renters either renewing a lease or looking for a new place will face rent hikes, according to Taylor Marr, the deputy chief economist for Redfin.

"Your best bet to minimize any increase in your monthly payment is to negotiate a more favorable renewal rate with your current landlord, who has an incentive to keep a good existing tenant," Marr told Axios.

Here's a few tips for those of you dreading your renewal notice:

Understand the local rental market and rent at nearby properties, including the amenities at surrounding apartment complexes. If there's a discrepancy, make a note of that to your property owner.

Sell yourself as a valuable tenant. Landlords want someone who's quiet, pays their rent on time and maintains their space.

Make a note of the things going on around you and use that to your advantage. Are there a lot of vacancies in your building? Loud construction nearby? Frequent issues with neighbors or the property?

Remind your landlord how costly it is to turn over a rental unit: "If they want to charge the market rate for new asking rents, it will likely cost them one to two months rent by the time they clean and spruce up a unit, fix any issues, and advertise for and find a new tenant," Marr said.

Consider offering to shorten or extend your lease so that your move-out date is in the summer months, which may be more attractive to the property owner.

If you can't negotiate down the rent, ask for other concessions like updated appliances or a fresh coat of paint on your walls.

The bottom line: It's worth a shot.