Big Stacy Pool's big birthday

Asher Price
An old picture of people playing at Stacy Pool.
Kids hanging out poolside circa 1960. Photo courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department via Austin History Center, Austin Public Library

Big Stacy Pool, a favorite oasis for South Austinites, celebrated its 85th birthday on Friday.

  • The pool, fed by an artesian spring, open year-round and free to use, is an enduring New Deal project.
People chatting at the Stacy Pool birthday party.
Lifeguard Don Williamson talks about Big Stacy Pool's history with fellow birthday partygoers on Friday. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

The birthday party featured lifeguard reminiscences, sidewalk chalk, cupcakes and, naturally, an appearance from a local fire engine.

Plus: A performance, with original lyrics penned by Jason Molin, of "This Land is Your Land." Sample verse:

As I went swimming with my mermaid daughter

We played for hours in the cooling water

Thank god we've got it as the summer gets hotter

This pool was made for you and me

