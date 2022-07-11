23 hours ago - News
Big Stacy Pool's big birthday
Big Stacy Pool, a favorite oasis for South Austinites, celebrated its 85th birthday on Friday.
- The pool, fed by an artesian spring, open year-round and free to use, is an enduring New Deal project.
The birthday party featured lifeguard reminiscences, sidewalk chalk, cupcakes and, naturally, an appearance from a local fire engine.
Plus: A performance, with original lyrics penned by Jason Molin, of "This Land is Your Land." Sample verse:
As I went swimming with my mermaid daughter
We played for hours in the cooling water
Thank god we've got it as the summer gets hotter
This pool was made for you and me
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.