Home building fees soar, report finds

It's become a lot more expensive to build a home in Austin than elsewhere in Texas.

State of play: A new report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University found that Austin's development fees make home building especially costly here compared to other cities in Texas.

Why it matters: Austin is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Since 2021, home prices have already increased 22% across the Austin-Round Rock MSA, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

For every $1,000 increase in the price of a home, 791 households are priced out of the Austin-Round Rock metro area, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The big picture: Infill development — or the building of additional housing into already-approved developments — is a critical component to delivering more housing inside Austin's city limits.

Yes, but: Infill development is "exponentially more expensive" for homebuilders in Austin, with per-unit fees that are 127% higher than suburban development and 187% higher than average infill development fees across the five largest metro areas in Texas, according to the report.

By the numbers: Austin's housing development fees are roughly $41,303 per unit — more than 2.5 times the average fee for infill housing in Central Texas.

Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio set minimum and maximum fee ranges, but Austin and Dallas do not.

Of note: The fee analysis was requested by the Austin Board of Realtors and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

What they're saying: The two groups recommend cities increase transparency in development fees, review and reform their development processes, and ensure appropriate fees are charged for different-sized developments.

"This report confirms what those in the real estate community have known for a long time," said Emily Chenevert, CEO of Austin Board of Realtors. "This is a huge barrier to building homes and a significant concern considering we are in a housing supply crisis across the region."

The bottom line: High housing development fees translate to more expensive home prices and rising mortgages.