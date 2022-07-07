Air travel surges through holiday weekend

Friday marked the ninth-busiest day ever recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a sign that Austinites — like the rest of the country — are itching to travel and finally feel safe enough to do so.

The big picture: Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, airport officials urged passengers to arrive early and warned of flight delays and cancellations because of pilot shortages.

The airport has struggled with fuel and staffing shortages as demand for air travel rises and Austin's population booms.

By the numbers: More than 33,000 Austin passengers were screened through TSA on Friday to kick off the holiday weekend, and a total of 118,598 passengers were screened from Friday to Monday, according to airport officials.

Nineteen flights were canceled throughout the weekend, but overall, the airport "was prepared for Fourth of July travel volumes," a spokesperson told Axios.

Airport officials do not yet have data on the number of flight delays over the weekend.

There were 1,083 total scheduled flights between Friday and Monday.

Zoom out: Across the country, the air travel system has been struggling with staffing shortages and other issues, making the past few days a big test for airlines, airports and the Federal Aviation Administration, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

The backstory: Some airlines took extraordinary preemptive measures to manage demand.