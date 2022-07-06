Ukraine fatigue surfaces in Texas poll

Data: University of Texas / Texas Politics Project Poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Amid high gas prices and at-home inflation worries, Texans' support for U.S. involvement in Ukraine appears to be flagging, per a new University of Texas poll.

The big picture: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags into its fifth month, the poll showed tentative signs that the early wave of support for U.S. efforts to aid Ukrainians may have crested.

Details: The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll, released today, asked whether "the U.S. is doing too much, too little, or about the right amount in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?"

The share who responded "too much" increased from 15% in April to 28% in June, while the share that said "too little" decreased from 39% to 27% in the same period.

The poll surveyed 1,200 registered Texas voters representative of the demographic characteristics of the state's population from June 16-24.

What they're saying: "While two polls do not constitute a trend, these are significant changes in the space of two months on an issue in which many Americans are still forming opinions," wrote the pollsters.

Zoom out: Some European leaders have suggested Ukraine may have to give up some territory to end the conflict — even as the continent continues to support the embattled nation.

"You can already see in the media that interest is going down, and that is also affecting the public, and the public is affecting the politicians," Ann Linde, Sweden's foreign minister, told the New York Times last week."So it is our responsibility to keep Ukraine and what Russia is doing high up on our agenda."

The bottom line: President Biden said at the NATO summit in Madrid last week that Americans should be prepared to pay higher gasoline prices for "as long as it takes, so Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine."