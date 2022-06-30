La Piscina offers up poolside Mexican cuisine

La Piscina is serving up all your Tex-Mex summer dreams on the 5th floor of the Austin Proper Hotel.

The big picture: This elevated Mexican restaurant from the McGuire Moorman Hospitality group offers tons of natural light from its floor to ceiling windows, trendy seating and gorgeous views in the heart of downtown.

Details: La Piscina's menu is stacked with ceviche, melt-in-your-mouth fajitas and the perfect cocktail menu for a summer day. Dine inside or by the pool.

Start with an oyster shooter — a raw oyster served in a tasty mix of Mezcal, Oaxacan Bloody Mary mix, Clamato and Aleppo salt.

Munch on the poached gulf shrimp ceviche, a sweet and tangy dish that will make you feel like you're on the beach, featuring coconut leche de tigre, fresno and dried lemon.

Time to unbutton those pants to make room for the fajitas, which can be split between two people. Try the prime rib or pork al pastor. All fajitas are served with fresh tortillas, garlic jalapeño butter, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, chunky avocado salsa, rice and beans.

Know before you go: This spot is pretty pricey. Head there for a date night or special occasion, and make a reservation ahead of time.

Of note: Happy hour is 4-6pm Monday through Friday, with $2 off cocktails and 25% off certain food items.

Address: 600 W. Second St.