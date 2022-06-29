Why Austinites might stick around this Fourth of July

With travel expenses through the roof, this Fourth of July is shaping up as one for staying at home.

The big picture: Gas prices in Austin on Tuesday averaged $4.56 a gallon — down from $4.65 a week ago but up from $2.72 a year ago.

What they're saying: "If you want to see great fireworks, save money and stay safe, go to a professional show," Texas Fire Marshal Orlando Hernandez said.

Also: "There are no safe fireworks for children."

Some sparklers burn at nearly 2,000 degrees, as hot as a blowtorch.

Plus: Most communities don't allow you to use fireworks within city limits or during local burn bans. Check with your local fire department to see what's allowed.

🏆 Pro tip: We love spreading out our picnic blanket at St. Edward's hilltop campus and watching the downtown Austin fireworks from afar.