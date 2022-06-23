1 hour ago - Sports

Arch Manning commits to UT to play QB

Asher Price
A twitter screenshot of Arch Manning.
Screenshot via @archmanning/Twitter

Alright, alright, alright. The most highly touted football recruit in the country committed on Thursday to play for the Longhorns.

The big picture: Arch Manning is the rare high school recruit with widespread name recognition — he's the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning — and his decision has national TV implications as college and pro fans across the country will now tune in when the University of Texas suits up on Saturdays.

Context: Following a dismal 5-7 season for UT, the get is a huge win for the Longhorns' head football coach and athletic director, who managed to outmaneuver suitors Alabama and Georgia.

  • Manning won't enroll at UT 'til 2023 but expect to see Manning jerseys sell out quick at the Co-op.

What they're saying: "He's a super special kid, and I'm confident in his decision," his head coach at Isidore Newman, in New Orleans, told 247Sports. "I'm excited he can smile and have a great senior year."

What to watch: Given that UT's starting running back recently announced a name-image-likeness agreement with Lamborghini that allowed him to drive a car off the lot, the NIL deals for Arch Manning will be bonkers.

  • The Athletic reported in March that a top-ranked high school student-athlete had signed an agreement with a university booster group that could pay him more than $8 million. Both the athlete and the university went unnamed.
