Alright, alright, alright. The most highly touted football recruit in the country committed on Thursday to play for the Longhorns.

The big picture: Arch Manning is the rare high school recruit with widespread name recognition — he's the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning — and his decision has national TV implications as college and pro fans across the country will now tune in when the University of Texas suits up on Saturdays.

Plus: He's very, very talented — he's the first UT signee with a perfect rating since the Longhorns signed Vince Young, who led the team to its last national championship.

Context: Following a dismal 5-7 season for UT, the get is a huge win for the Longhorns' head football coach and athletic director, who managed to outmaneuver suitors Alabama and Georgia.

Manning won't enroll at UT 'til 2023 but expect to see Manning jerseys sell out quick at the Co-op.

What they're saying: "He's a super special kid, and I'm confident in his decision," his head coach at Isidore Newman, in New Orleans, told 247Sports. "I'm excited he can smile and have a great senior year."

What to watch: Given that UT's starting running back recently announced a name-image-likeness agreement with Lamborghini that allowed him to drive a car off the lot, the NIL deals for Arch Manning will be bonkers.