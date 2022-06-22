How to get rid of your refrigerator

Last week it was time to say goodbye to my old Frigidaire refrigerator.

The shelves were falling apart and the freezer had grown cranky. So during the recent tax-free holiday I decided to buy a more energy-efficient model.

The old fridge had served us well, neither groaning beneath all the leftovers we heaped upon her nor complaining when we sullied her with spilled salsa.

With magnets affixed to her door, this is where we displayed photos of loved ones and our kid's drawings.

Driving the news: She was deserving of a proper send-off, so I disposed of her at the city's Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center.

Why it matters: The center is key to the city's goal to tamp down the amount of stuff sent to landfills.

Other strategies include curbside recycling and compost carts.

The diversion rate of trash that might otherwise end up in landfills was 42% last year, per city officials.

What happened: I drove the fridge in the back of a pickup to the center and a city worker helped me unload it — and then he pulled it away by its power cord, like a heavy dog at the end of a leash.

The whole thing took about five minutes — though you have to make an appointment ahead of time.

Refrigerants will get recycled and the fridge will be sent to a scrap metal vendor.

The bottom line: If you live in Travis County and want to clear your home of household hazardous waste — such as aerosol cans, electronics, tires or appliances — this is a great place to do it.