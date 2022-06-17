17 mins ago - Sports

UT Longhorns aim to launch the long ball in Omaha

Asher Price
Ivan Melendez of the UT Longhorns
UT's fortunes in Omaha could rise and fall with Texas infielder Ivan Melendez. Photo: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pass the Cracker Jack!

The University of Texas opens its College World Series campaign Friday in Omaha with a matchup against Notre Dame.

The big picture: UT started the season as the nation's #1 squad, but injuries and poor crunch-time pitching hampered the Longhorns' play, and they were an underdog as the postseason approached.

Yes, but: Texas baseball knows how to win.

  • They came from behind last weekend to best East Carolina in the super regional. This will mark the Longhorns' 38th College World Series — more than half of the 75 times that the tournament has been staged.

Texas' key player: Infielder Ivan Melendez leads the nation with 32 home runs. If he gets cooking, watch out.

How it works: Unlike the Major League Baseball World Series, the college version is an eight-team tournament, the survivors of a 64-team field.

  • The eight remaining teams are split into two four-team double-elimination brackets, with the winners of each bracket playing in a best-of-three championship series.
  • Besides Notre Dame, UT's bracket includes the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oklahoma Sooners.

How to watch: Texas' game starts tonight at 6pm, airing on ESPN.

