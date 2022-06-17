Pass the Cracker Jack!

The University of Texas opens its College World Series campaign Friday in Omaha with a matchup against Notre Dame.

The big picture: UT started the season as the nation's #1 squad, but injuries and poor crunch-time pitching hampered the Longhorns' play, and they were an underdog as the postseason approached.

Yes, but: Texas baseball knows how to win.

They came from behind last weekend to best East Carolina in the super regional. This will mark the Longhorns' 38th College World Series — more than half of the 75 times that the tournament has been staged.

Texas' key player: Infielder Ivan Melendez leads the nation with 32 home runs. If he gets cooking, watch out.

How it works: Unlike the Major League Baseball World Series, the college version is an eight-team tournament, the survivors of a 64-team field.

The eight remaining teams are split into two four-team double-elimination brackets, with the winners of each bracket playing in a best-of-three championship series.

Besides Notre Dame, UT's bracket includes the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oklahoma Sooners.

How to watch: Texas' game starts tonight at 6pm, airing on ESPN.