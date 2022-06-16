Tesla CEO reveals presidential leanings as crash numbers revealed

Elon Musk is on the hot seat again over the performance of his Austin-based car company.

Driving the news: Tesla vehicles using the Autopilot function were involved in 273 crashes over roughly the last year, per data the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Tesla has made up nearly 70% of the 392 car crashes involving vehicles using advanced driver assistance systems that have occurred since last June.

Yes, but: About 830,000 Tesla cars in the U.S. are equipped with Autopilot or the company's other driver-assistance technologies.

Be smart: Advanced driver assistance systems help cars steer, stay in their lane and brake in emergencies.

Some drivers running automated driver-assistance features become less vigilant behind the wheel, or drive more aggressively, when they think the system is backing them up.

State of play: Last August, the NHTSA opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot function after a series of crashes.

What they're saying: Tesla did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Other Musk news: The tycoon said Wednesday on Twitter that he was leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

DeSantis, a Republican, has not said whether he will run.

Musk also revealed he had voted for Republican Mayra Flores in her South Texas congressional seat victory on Tuesday — "First time I ever voted Republican," he tweeted.

Our thought bubble: Gov. Greg Abbott, who has posted buddy-buddy pictures with Musk and just possibly has his own designs on a 2024 presidential run, may be feeling a little forgotten.