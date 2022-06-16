42 mins ago - News
The price of Austin avocados continues to rise
Checking in with our avocado price-tracker: In January, small avocados went for 91 cents apiece at H-E-B; a year before that, it was 52 cents.
- At H-E-B this week, avocados cost $1.08 each.
Why it matters: Getting that avocado home and cutting it open only to find bruising is a more expensive disappointment than ever.
🏆 Pro tip: We like to buy our avocados hard, store them in the fridge and take them out about a day before we want to eat them.
Between the lines: The price hikes are chiefly due to supply issues.
- "The stage was set previously with the Texas border inspections back in April and already-tightening supplies from Mexico," Melissa Reeves, national retail manager for the USDA, tells Axios.
- "Consumer demand seems to be steady at retail as avocados have become more of a staple in homes," she says.
