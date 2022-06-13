3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.
1. Pool with waterfall and spa
Hawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.
Location: Westlake.
Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 12.
2. Oasis with infinity pool
Enjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.
Location: Lake Travis.
Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20.
3. Garden Springs
Take a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."
Location: East Austin.
Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.
Number of guests: Up to five.
