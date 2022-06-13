3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.

Hawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.

Location: Westlake.

Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 12.

Photo courtesy of Swimply

Enjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.

Location: Lake Travis.

Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

Photo courtesy of Swimply

Take a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."

Location: East Austin.

Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.

Number of guests: Up to five.