60 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Sami Sparber
overhead view of a home with a large pool
Lake Travis Oasis. Photo courtesy of Swimply

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.
1. Pool with waterfall and spa

Hawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.

Location: Westlake.

Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 12.

backyard pool with waterfall
Photo courtesy of Swimply
2. Oasis with infinity pool

Enjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.

Location: Lake Travis.

Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

infinity pool overlooking lake travis
Photo courtesy of Swimply
3. Garden Springs

Take a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."

Location: East Austin.

Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.

Number of guests: Up to five.

small plunge pool with a unicorn float
Photo courtesy of Swimply
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more