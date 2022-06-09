Unseeded Texas is trying to dethrone No. 1 Oklahoma, arguably the greatest team in softball history, in the Women's College World Series finals.

Yes, but: The Longhorns were crushed 16-1 Wednesday night in the first game of the best-of-three series in Oklahoma City.

The big picture: Offensive-minded Oklahoma is the defending champion, with five titles to its name.

Texas had never even reached the finals before, but the team did accomplish one of 2022's rarest feats by beating Oklahoma back in April.

The Sooners had won more than 40 games in a row — it was their first loss in more than 300 days.

The intrigue: Texas has been on a tear ever since it was bounced from the Big 12 tournament, losing to Oklahoma State in a game in which Texas coach Mike White argued a call and showed umps his middle finger.

He was ejected — and apologized — but the fiery moment grabbed his players' attention.

"He has our back," Longhorns catcher Mary Iakopo said. "That's what that meant to us."

What they're saying: Now in the World Series, White has told his players they are playing with "house money."