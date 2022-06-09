7 hours ago - Sports

University of Texas Longhorns compete in Women's College World Series

Asher Price
A UT Longhorns softball player celebrates.
UT infielder JJ Smith celebrates after tagging a runner out in a game this week. Photo: Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Unseeded Texas is trying to dethrone No. 1 Oklahoma, arguably the greatest team in softball history, in the Women's College World Series finals.

  • Yes, but: The Longhorns were crushed 16-1 Wednesday night in the first game of the best-of-three series in Oklahoma City.

The big picture: Offensive-minded Oklahoma is the defending champion, with five titles to its name.

  • Texas had never even reached the finals before, but the team did accomplish one of 2022's rarest feats by beating Oklahoma back in April.
  • The Sooners had won more than 40 games in a row — it was their first loss in more than 300 days.

The intrigue: Texas has been on a tear ever since it was bounced from the Big 12 tournament, losing to Oklahoma State in a game in which Texas coach Mike White argued a call and showed umps his middle finger.

  • He was ejected — and apologized — but the fiery moment grabbed his players' attention.
  • "He has our back," Longhorns catcher Mary Iakopo said. "That's what that meant to us."

What they're saying: Now in the World Series, White has told his players they are playing with "house money."

