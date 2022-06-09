New movie studio coming to Texas

Central Texas may soon get a little more glamorous.

Driving the news: The Hill Country Group unveiled plans on Wednesday for a $267 million television and film studio in San Marcos.

Details: Hill Country Studios will have a dozen soundstages and a "virtual production" studio to allow remote work. Officials claim it will be the largest of its kind in Texas.

What they're saying: San Marcos "was a pretty easy choice," Zach Price, chief operating officer of Hill Country Studios, told Axios.

Being 30 minutes away from major airports will help bring in talent and crews, he said.

The intrigue: The studios will be located at the entrance to La Cima, a massive subdivision. The family behind that development is a major investor in the project.

The San Marcos City Council this week approved a five-year property tax incentive worth $3.7 million.

The approval came despite concerns by environmentalists about construction atop the Edwards Aquifer, a major regional water source.

Between the lines: Central Texas has had a mature film production scene since at least the 1970s. Our favorite Austin-filmed movies are "Blood Simple," "Slacker," "Office Space," "Teeth," "Dazed and Confused" and "Boyhood."

Austin already has a host of production studios, including the 20-acre Austin Studios.

And a massive studio is slated for Bastrop.

Of note: Crews were in Georgetown earlier this year filming a new based-on-a-true-story murder-trial miniseries for HBO Max called "Love and Death," starring Jesse Plemons and Elizabeth Olsen — and produced by Nicole Kidman. It is expected to be released later this year.

What's next: Construction of Hill Country Studios should begin early next year.