The average gallon of gas is now the highest amount ever recorded in the Austin area, per AAA.

Why it matters: With the cost of milk, rent and postage stamps on the uptick, the squeeze is feeling very real.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, unleaded gas was running $4.56 per gallon in the Austin-San Marcos area.

That's up more than 30 cents from a week ago.

And nearly $2 higher than a year ago, when it was $2.66.

What the pros say: Fill up on Wednesdays, since prices tend to rise in the back half of the week, ahead of weekend travel.

Avoid idling, which slurps up fuel. If you're going to be paused longer than 10 seconds, shut down your engine.

Inflate your tires to the ideal pressure.

Drive at moderate speeds and glide into stops.

Our hacks: Don't run the AC — c'mon, it's not actually that hot — and fill up only half a tank (or less) at a time, since the heavier your vehicle, the lower your gas mileage.

Also: Don't drive.