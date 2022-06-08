Record gas prices hit Austin
The average gallon of gas is now the highest amount ever recorded in the Austin area, per AAA.
Why it matters: With the cost of milk, rent and postage stamps on the uptick, the squeeze is feeling very real.
By the numbers: As of Tuesday, unleaded gas was running $4.56 per gallon in the Austin-San Marcos area.
- That's up more than 30 cents from a week ago.
- And nearly $2 higher than a year ago, when it was $2.66.
What the pros say: Fill up on Wednesdays, since prices tend to rise in the back half of the week, ahead of weekend travel.
- Avoid idling, which slurps up fuel. If you're going to be paused longer than 10 seconds, shut down your engine.
- Inflate your tires to the ideal pressure.
- Drive at moderate speeds and glide into stops.
Our hacks: Don't run the AC — c'mon, it's not actually that hot — and fill up only half a tank (or less) at a time, since the heavier your vehicle, the lower your gas mileage.
Also: Don't drive.
