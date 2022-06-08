12 hours ago - News

Record gas prices hit Austin

Asher Price
The average gallon of gas is now the highest amount ever recorded in the Austin area, per AAA.

Why it matters: With the cost of milk, rent and postage stamps on the uptick, the squeeze is feeling very real.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, unleaded gas was running $4.56 per gallon in the Austin-San Marcos area.

  • That's up more than 30 cents from a week ago.
  • And nearly $2 higher than a year ago, when it was $2.66.

What the pros say: Fill up on Wednesdays, since prices tend to rise in the back half of the week, ahead of weekend travel.

  • Avoid idling, which slurps up fuel. If you're going to be paused longer than 10 seconds, shut down your engine.
  • Inflate your tires to the ideal pressure.
  • Drive at moderate speeds and glide into stops.

Our hacks: Don't run the AC — c'mon, it's not actually that hot — and fill up only half a tank (or less) at a time, since the heavier your vehicle, the lower your gas mileage.

Also: Don't drive.

