Austin's weekend lineup for June 3-5

🙌 Celebrate Austin-area 2022 Conjunto Hall of Fame inductees Las Hermanitas Garza, Ysidro Samilpa and Susan Torres at Sagebrush, 1-5pm today. (h/t Austin Vida)

🪩 Dance to Sir Woman, at the free Rock the Park Concert, sponsored by 98.9 KUTX, at Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater tonight. Joe McDermott opens at 6:30pm.

🎥 Watch the Pride Mini Film-a-Thon, hosted by aGLIFF, at Galaxy Highand 10, today through Sunday. Tickets start at $12.

📚 Browse the Austin Public Library's Twin Oaks Branch summer book sale, 10am-4pm on Saturday.

⚾️ Root for the Round Rock Express as they play the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Dell Diamond, 1:05pm Sunday. Tickets start at $10.