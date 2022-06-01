New scholarships aim to address local hiring gap
Local officials announced a new plan Tuesday to address Central Texas' rapid growth, which has widened the gap in the number of available jobs and the workers qualified to fill them.
State of play: Austin Mayor Steve Adler and leaders from Workforce Solutions Capital Area announced the launch of the "Hire Local" plan, which will initially provide 1,000 free training scholarships to local residents.
- The scholarships will target recent high school graduates and people looking to upskill for their existing careers.
Why it matters: Companies are booking it to Austin and seeking a highly skilled workforce. But if there aren't enough prepared workers, businesses will have to hire outside of the local talent pool.
- Workforce Solutions' officials say the initiative will encourage Austin-area employers to look within the community for highly qualified and skilled labor.
What they're saying: "These scholarships will provide 1,000 Austinites with the opportunity to gain valuable skills in our most in-demand industries that will open doors for them in one of the most booming job landscapes in the country," Tamara Atkinson, CEO of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said.
Flashback: Earlier this month, Austin Community College began offering a Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology to help graduates fill the growing number of jobs in Central Texas' booming manufacturing industry.
