Where to vote in Austin on primary runoff election day
It's primary runoff election day.
Who's on the ballot: On the Democratic side, voters in Central Texas can weigh in on nominees for lieutenant governor, land commissioner and attorney general, among other state, county and federal offices.
On the Republican side, key races include those for attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.
Catch up quick: Read our one-minute breakdown of key Central Texas races — especially the contest between embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush to be the GOP nominee for attorney general.
State of play: Only 3.81% of Travis County voters voted by mail or went to the polls during early voting, which ran May 16 through 20, according to the Travis County clerk's office.
- Find your nearest polling location: Travis County voters can vote at any polling site. Use the county clerk's online tool to find polling sites and see wait times.
- Bring your ID: Texas voters must bring a valid ID. If you do not, you may cast a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, a passport and a state-issued personal identification card.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.