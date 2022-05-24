Former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho meets with local students

Former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho hasn't watched "Moana" or "Frozen" — a fact that left roughly a dozen students' mouths hanging open at the Moody Center on Monday.

Yes, but: They quickly overlooked the sin as the sports analyst and author offered advice on how to achieve their goals and move through adversity: "Put your skills and abilities out there," Acho said.

State of play: Acho is making the rounds at his alma mater. He delivered UT's commencement speech Saturday and sat down with actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday to discuss his new book, "Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits."

Acho's previous books emerged from his Emmy-winning YouTube interviews, "Uncomfortable conversations with a Black man," which include an episode with McConaughey.

"I got a lot of blowback from both sides," Acho said of the series at the Moody Center event. "Some people were like, 'Hey, Emmanuel, stop being so nice to white people. … Some people, the ones that typically weren't of color, were telling me that I was a race baiter. We have to remember there are extremists on both sides. I try to live in the middle."

Of note: Acho's conversation at the Moody Center's Dell Technologies Club was offered to students from three local high schools receiving technology, education and professional development from the tech giant.