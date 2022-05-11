Musician Devin Brown's very best Austin day

We caught up recently with Austin hip-hop artist Devin Brown, who just released the single "Malice at the Palace."

Details: The love song, a mash-up about basketball, car-racing and fashion — and the tension between imagination and reality — is told from the perspective of Deezie, Brown's alter ego, a peculiarly shy recording artist and Formula 1 driver.

What he's saying: We asked Brown, who grew up in Bastrop and now lives by the Tesla Gigafactory — and not far from the Circuit of the Americas track — to describe his very best Austin day.

Tell us about your morning routine on a gig day.

"I eat breakfast before shows, super light. I get my kolaches in La Grange from Weikel's in 24-packs — sausage-and-cheese — and will pull one out of the freezer."

How do you spend your day?

"I head to Buffalo Exchange on Guadalupe. I'm a thrifter, and clothes I find I remake into things my characters are wearing."

What drew you to Guadalupe?

"Before I was a full-time artist, I was working as a letter carrier at the post office around that area."

How about lunch?

"I head to Arlo's. I'm from the country and am used to steak and big burgers and all that stuff — never thought I'd be doing the plant-based thing. I like their bac'n cheezeburger."

An activity before you perform?

"I head to Breakaway Records on North Loop. I'm a sampler and as a musician I'm always searching for records with cool artwork, especially on the road."

Where do you like to gig?

"As a hip-hop artist you never know what to expect, and I can get kind of nervous, but C-Boy's has always made me feel at home."

An after-gig bite?

"A favorite for me and my daughter is Home Slice. I'll get the large pepperoni, with the huge pizza box."