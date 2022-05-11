1 hour ago - Things to Do

Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2022 lineup

Nicole Cobler
Photo: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic

Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2022 lineup Tuesday, with must-see headliner performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks and more.

General admission tickets went on sale Tuesday for both weekends: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16.

  • Prices start at $295, and for the first time, the festival's layaway plan starts at $25 down.

Other headliners include: P!nk, R&B star SZA, Texas' disco cowgirl Kacey Musgraves, electronic artist Flume, rock band Paramore and the internet's favorite rapper Lil Nas X.

  • Other notable names: DJ Diplo, pop artist Carly Rae Jepsen, Goth Babe, Japanese Breakfast, MUNA, Noah Cyrus, rappers Lil Durk and Bia, rock band Spoon and local Western swing band Asleep At The Wheel.

Of note: Austin Kiddie Limits will return for the first time since the pandemic.

