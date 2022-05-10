2 hours ago - Business

3 happy hour specials in Austin, including $3 cocktails

Maxwell Millington
Wine and cheese at Uncle Nicky's in Austin, TX
Photo: Consumable Content, courtesy of Uncle Nicky's ATX

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?

Here are a few weekly happy hour specials available in ATX:

1. Better Half Coffee and Cocktails

Happy hour is 3-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. You can get $6 sangrias, $6 cheeseburgers, $2.50 Miller High Lifes, and $3 St. Elmo Brewing Carl Kölsch.

Cheeseburger at Better Half Coffee & Cocktails
Photo courtesy of Better Half Coffee and Cocktails
2. Uncle Nicky's

Enjoy select beers and cocktails for $3 or less; $5 house white and red wine, $6 spritzes and a $25 wine and cheese plate daily from 2-5pm.

Wine with cheese plate at Uncle Nicky's Restaurant in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Consumable Content, courtesy of Uncle Nicky's ATX.
3. De Nada Cantina

Weekdays from 3:30-6:30pm get $3 Modelo Especial draft, $4.5o crispy beef tacos, $5.50 chips and queso, $9 classic frozen margarita and more.

Taco at De Nada Cantina in Austin, Texas
Photo courtesy of De Nada Cantina
