Texas thrift-store find turns out to be Roman relic

A museum-quality ancient Roman sculpture was sold at an Austin thrift store for less than a pair of pizzas.

Driving the news: A bust priced at $34.99 and purchased at the Goodwill on Far West Boulevard several years ago turned out to be a Roman relic and is now on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The sculpture will eventually be returned to its home in Germany.

What they're saying: The sculpture "was on a small credenza close to the entryway of our house," Laura Young, who bought it before learning its provenance, told KUT. "Facing the TV. So you could see his reflection in the TV when you're watching TV."

Laura Young with the sculpture she discovered on the floor beneath a table at the Goodwill on Far West. She nicknamed him Dennis. Photo courtesy Laura Young