Round Rock-based Dell unveils new products, partnerships

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies launched a slew of new products and partnerships at this year's "Dell Technologies World" event.

Why it matters: Dell has remained a fixture in Austin's tech scene since Michael Dell founded the company in 1984. To stay relevant, Dell has shifted beyond the PCs that built the company into what it is today.

State of play: Dell unveiled an expansion to APEX — its cloud service portfolio — launching new cloud offerings designed to help organizations easily store and protect their data.

The tech giant also announced a partnership with cloud data company Snowflake, which will combine Dell storage systems with Snowflake's cloud data technology.

What they're saying: The future of Dell isn't just about the PC, co-chief operating officer Chuck Whitten told Axios.

"We didn't talk a lot about the PC or the server or the storage device" at Dell World, Whitten said. "It's about the future of the company."

What's next: This year's event marked the first since Dell's decision to spin off its ownership stake in VMware, a cloud computing and virtualization software company.