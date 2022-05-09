Surging mortgage rates make homebuying more expensive for Austin

Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — their highest in more than a decade, according to data shared by Freddie Mac.

Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a sellers' market more affordable in the pandemic.

This March, median home sale values in Austin were up 23% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.

Already fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.

Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

State of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April, they sat at 5.11%.

If you took out a $300,000, 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and interest would be around $1,260, according to numbers shared by Freddie Mac.

Your monthly payment on a $300,000, 30-year loan this April (at 5.11%) would be $1,631.

That's $371 more per month; $4,452 a year; and $133,560 more over the life of your loan.

What's next: Mortgage rates are expected to rise throughout the year, averaging 4.6% for 2022 and 5% for 2023, according to Freddie Mac's trend forecast.