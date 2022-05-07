Austin home tour: See inside this moody, modern Westlake townhouse
With its saturated jewel tones and warm walnut woods, this townhouse is a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired dream brought to life by Austin-based interior designer Christine Turknett.
The basics: At 2,029 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is located in Westlake, just west of downtown Austin.
- Turknett, owner and principal of Breathe Design Studio, led the interior design effort.
- Alterstudio was the architect, and Becky Fuller Homes was the builder. Both companies are based in Austin.
Inspiration: The homeowner wanted her entire house to feel like a cozy reading nook, so deep colors and wood were essential to the design, Turknett says.
- "She wanted her primary bedroom to be like a bat cave," Turknett says.
Design: To achieve the moody look, Turknett went with a low-contrast, dark blue and green color palette. She added warm wood tones and soft, natural textiles to bring in the cozy feel.
- In the bedroom, simple, automated window shades and navy geometric patterns on dark turquoise wallpaper by Makelike Design set the tone.
Given the homeowner's love for books (and curling up with her cats), a reading space was essential.
- Turknett put an Eames lounge chair in the living room and added floor-t0-ceiling velvet draperies that also function as blackout curtains.
Here's a look around:
