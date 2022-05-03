Why a real estate company texts you about buying your home

Austin homeowners have been bombarded by mail, phone and text with unsolicited offers to buy your place.

Why it matters: The offers can feel intrusive and — especially those that include a Google street view of your property — a little creepy.

It also sometimes seems like a repudiation: The old bungalow my wife and I have owned for 15 years is starting to fall apart, with a fair number of weeds in the front yard — "It's the spooky house on the street," my wife half jokes. I can't help feeling the solicitations' subtext is: "Surely, you've just given up."

Driving the news: Last week I got this text...

"Hi Asher. I found your info on city records. I'm a life time Austin resident. I provide hassle free home sale opportunities and zero fees. Would love to connect today to discuss."

So I decided to call the texter: I wanted to know what life was like on the other side of these appeals — and what the person's Austin story is.

Up front, I told Taylor Hargrove, who picked up, that I wasn't interested in selling, but that I'm a journalist with Axios curious to hear about the role she plays in Austin's bonkers housing market.

She told me she's an acquisition specialist at Rebuilt Realty, a real estate investment firm, and confirmed she had texted me.

Hargrove grew up in Round Rock — her parents moved there in 2002, when she was 6 or 7, because her father got a job with Dell. Now, she is a young mother who lives in northern Williamson County.

How she got in the game: She fell into homebuying "kind of by accident" after a job at a leasing management company in Austin.

She's now working toward her real estate license — and as a homeowner gets these unasked-for solicitations herself.

Mostly, her texts go unanswered — some say they're not interested (sometimes a little roughly — "I get some responses that are not so friendly"), and others ask about the price point.

Rebuilt tends to buy at 70-80% of market value.

"If you're looking to get the most for your property, we recommend going with a realtor," she told me.

So why would someone work with you?

"We try to make it as easy and fast as possible for all parties. They'll take it in its current state — no need to add a new roof or water heater. Lots of sellers don't want to deal with a bunch of showings or realtor fees."

Hargrove told me she's had a hand in about 60 deals since she started at Rebuilt six months ago.

The bottom line: Sure, if you're a homeowner, be annoyed at the message, but maybe not the messenger.