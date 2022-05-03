Trendy chophouse opens on South Congress

Maie Day opened its doors Sunday, offering a menu of steakhouse items with a trendy twist at the former Central Standard site on South Congress.

The big picture: The restaurant is a concept from two Austin companies: New Waterloo and MaiB Hospitality. Michael Fojtasek, founder and executive chef of MaieB Hospitality, serves as Maie Day's executive chef.

What they're saying: "The intention behind Maie Day's interiors is to bring warmth to the space and allow the food and the people to shine above all else," New Waterloo designer Olenka Hand said in a statement.

From the vibrant walls designed by Austin artist Xavier Schipani and colorful cocktails — it's all very Instagrammable.

Maie Day's "Framboise Au Poivre" cocktail at the bar, featuring a mural from Austin artist Xavier Schipani in the background. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

The menu: There's no shortage of meat to choose from, including prime rib, rib-eye, pork chops, a butcher's steak, half a chicken and more.

Beyond the chophouse menu items, Maie Day serves a selection of raw-bar items, appetizers and a range of southern sides, including creamed greens, mac 'n' cheese and glazed carrots.

Start with the oysters, a selection of six from the east, west and Gulf served with Tabasco mignonette and lemon.

Plus, Maie Day's appetizer menu is expansive, featuring smoked fish dip, peel 'n eat shrimp, crab claws, a ham plate and more.

The menu is family style, and the pork chop was more than enough for two people, with creamed greens and glazed carrots on the side.

The exterior of Maie Day. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Try the "Framboise Au Poivre," with black pepper-infused Wild Turkey 101 rye, lemon, raspberry syrup and Peychaud’s bitters.

Mezcal fans should taste the “It’s a Dry Heat!” with El Silencio, Cynar, habanero shrub, lime and demerara.

Their cocktail menu also includes a couple frozen beverages and some cocktails with Earlybird CBD.

Hours: 3-10pm daily with brunch coming soon. Make a reservation online.