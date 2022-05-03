Most Texans have probably had COVID-19, newly released CDC data suggests.

Threat level: The total estimated infections since the start of the pandemic in Texas is a whopping 19.4 million — significantly higher than the state's roughly 6.5 million reported cases, according to the CDC study.

Nearly 70% of the state's population likely had the coronavirus based on an analysis of antibodies in blood samples.

The number of infected Texans jumped dramatically during the Omicron surge. In January, the CDC estimated that nearly 53% of the state had been infected. As of Feb. 25, the latest data available, that number has surged to nearly 70%.

The big picture: The Lone Star State's rate is higher than the national average, which shows that a majority of Americans — or nearly 60% of U.S. adults and nearly 75% of adolescents — have antibodies that indicate prior coronavirus infections.

Zoom in: Temporary immunity from previous infections combined with a growing number of vaccinations have dramatically curtailed the state and county's hospital admissions.

Travis County remains at its lowest threat level for COVID community risk, with 135 new cases reported Friday and 26 COVID patients hospitalized in area hospitals.

Dig deeper: The nationwide antibody seroprevalence survey estimates the percentage of people with at least one resolving or past COVID infection.