There are so many great routes in Austin, but this one stands out, starting with a peaceful trail before heading into a picturesque loop around Lady Bird Lake.

But, but, but: You don't have to enjoy the sport to spend some time on this route, with options for 2, 5 or 7 miles.

To start: Begin near the corner of East Oltorf Street and East Side Drive, beside Curra's Grill and Con Madre. There's free street parking.

Run north along East Side Drive, crossing the East Live Oak Street intersection and continuing down the road.

After that, hop onto the Blunn Creek Greenbelt Trail, which travels for about a mile before you reach the incredible mosaic bridge and head into Little Stacy Park. (If you're looking for a shorter run, the park is a great spot to turn around and travel back through the Travis Heights neighborhood.)

Stride through Little Stacy, say hi to the basketball and tennis players and maybe catch a glimpse of a tiny pony. You'll reach the end of the park — on the north side of the tennis courts — and head to Alameda Drive. (There's often a nice man watching the birds near the intersection of Alameda and East Side Drive. You're legally required to say hello.)

Next up: Keep traveling north down Alameda Drive and run across the crosswalk on Riverside Drive.

After traversing the crosswalk, and doing the royal wave to all the cars that stopped for you, take a left, heading westbound along Riverside Drive until you reach the first trail entrance.

Time to jump on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. Keep traveling west, down the boardwalk and snap a pic of the skyline.

It's time for a loop. Follow the trail — thank the Congress Avenue bridge bats for their service, blow a kiss to the Stevie Ray Vaughan statue, dodge the dogs near Auditorium Shores — till you reach the pedestrian bridge.

It's almost over: Cross over the bridge. We're at about 3 miles at this point.

Follow the trail back toward Congress. You'll run up to road-level and cruise over the Congress bridge.

Now, you can hop back on the trail back and backtrack, hitting the Riverside crosswalk and running through Travis Heights.

Pro tip: For 5 miles, stay on the sidewalk along Congress and Riverside to end at Thom's Market for a treat. Or keep running down Riverside and up through Travis Heights to hit 7 miles.

Flashback: We pulled together five fun trails to add to your list.