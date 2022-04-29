Our Austin weekend picks | April 29-May 1
🎺 Catch great conjunto music from across Texas at the free Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival, which returns from its pandemic hiatus from Friday to Sunday.
- Headliners include 2022 Texas State Musician Eva Ybarra. Check the website for the lineup, times and locations.
🎉 Wish Eeyore a happy birthday at Pease Park on Saturday from 11am to 8pm, an annual Austin tradition to celebrate Eeyore's Birthday Party.
🏠 Explore the city through Preservation Austin's annual Homes Tour, which will take guests into a specially curated selection of iconic historic spaces on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are still available, ranging from $30-$40.
👙 Grab your swimsuit and head to Lago Fest, a free event at Bar K Park from 1-9pm Saturday.
🛍 Shop small at the Spring Mini Market from 10am to 4pm Sunday, featuring vendors from women-owned businesses at 1500 E. 4th St.
