Our Austin weekend picks | April 29-May 1

🎺 Catch great conjunto music from across Texas at the free Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival, which returns from its pandemic hiatus from Friday to Sunday.

Headliners include 2022 Texas State Musician Eva Ybarra. Check the website for the lineup, times and locations.

🎉 Wish Eeyore a happy birthday at Pease Park on Saturday from 11am to 8pm, an annual Austin tradition to celebrate Eeyore's Birthday Party.

🏠 Explore the city through Preservation Austin's annual Homes Tour, which will take guests into a specially curated selection of iconic historic spaces on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are still available, ranging from $30-$40.

👙 Grab your swimsuit and head to Lago Fest, a free event at Bar K Park from 1-9pm Saturday.

🛍 Shop small at the Spring Mini Market from 10am to 4pm Sunday, featuring vendors from women-owned businesses at 1500 E. 4th St.