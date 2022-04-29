Local Asian-owned restaurants team up for AAPI Heritage Month

Three Asian-owned restaurants — Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla and Chi’Lantro — are collaborating to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.

Why it matters: Sunday marks the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Austin health nonprofit aims to improve the health and well--being of Asian people in Central Texas.

What they're saying: "Asian American and Pacific Islander Month is an important one for us at AACHI, and funds raised by Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla and Chi'Lantro will allow us to keep serving our city's growing Asian population and keeping them healthy," said Hailey Easley, the group's executive director.

"Plus, it's a great incentive to eat delicious Asian food and support local restaurants while doing it."

Of note: $1 from certain menu items will go to the group. Those dishes include: