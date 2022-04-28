An effort to revivify the long-extinct woolly mammoth could spin off Austin-engineered software as the centerpiece of a new company as soon as this summer.

Driving the news: Ben Lamm, the CEO of Colossal Biosciences, a biotech startup dedicated to bringing back the mammoth, told Axios that the company's roughly 12-person Austin office is building "monetizable technology."

What they're saying: "This summer we're spinning our first software product, a computational biology platform that helps with genomics research," Lamm told Axios. "We're spinning that software out, the entire company out."

Lamm said the software will have cancer research and drug discovery applications.

The new company will likely be based in Austin, he said.

The big picture: A successful software launch could be a huge windfall for a company that says it wants to "jumpstart nature's ancestral heartbeat."

Flashback: In March, the six-month-old company announced a $60 million round of investment, led by the producer of the Batman film "The Dark Knight."

Of note: Austin gaming designer Richard Garriott serves on the company's advisory board — and the company has raised at least $75 million overall.

Flashing way, way back: The woolly mammoth, a slow-moving, cold-resistant herbivore, went extinct about 4,000 years ago, due in part to a shifting climate and a new predator: humans.

Mammoths could weigh six tons and grow to 11 feet tall, with long, curled tusks.

They're nearly identical, genetically, to Asian elephants, and Colossal's team is trying to bridge the 0.4% genetic gap through genome editing.

What's next: Lamm said Colossal, which also has offices in Dallas and Boston, is shooting to create a baby woolly mammoth in the next four to six years.