Three must-try rooftop bars in Austin

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

Details: This open-air space for cocktails and light bites has picture-perfect lake views.

You've probably seen it on Instagram.

Go when: You want to get dressed up or show off Austin to an out-of-towner. We recommend a reservation time just before sunset.

Address: 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Golden hour. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Details: Bring a group to this tropical escape that features a pool and downtown views.

Perks: From the elevated decor to the signature drinks, Zanzibar knows how to stay on theme. We suggest the "Feels Like Summer" cocktail with tequila, pineapple, guava and chili.

Yes, and: It was heavily featured in Netflix's reality-slash-dating series, "The Ultimatum."

Address: 304 E Cesar Chavez St.

Rooftop oasis. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Details: Get lost in the lush greenery at this bar, pool and restaurant's indoor and outdoor spaces.

Food and drink: The vibe is West Texas meets the Mediterranean. We suggest the spicy pecan red pepper spread for the table and a "Riff-Ranch" to wash it down.

Go when: You want to feel like you're on a plant-filled vacation.

Address: 506 San Jacinto Blvd.