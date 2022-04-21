Cat nap's over: Domo Alley-Gato reopens Thursday

Domo Alley-Gato, the East Austin patio attached to local favorite Ramen Tatsu-Ya, returns April 21 as a bar and events space.

Details: The laid-back, late-night spot at 1600 E. Sixth St. draws inspiration from the vibrant nightlife in some of Japan's biggest cities.

It'll be open daily from 4pm to midnight — with no reservations required.

Flashback: Before closing for a "cat nap" last July, the space was used for outdoor dining at sister restaurant Ramen Tatsu-Ya, which has other locations around town.

Domo Alley-Gato is now welcoming guests back after morphing into a community watering hole, with plans to host live music, DJ sets, artist showcases and more.

Cold caps. Photo courtesy of Julia Keim/Giant Noise

Drinks: Expect familiar picks, including Kirin Ichiban Cold Caps, craft cocktails and a selection of sake and beer.

Sip on the refreshing City Slang with gin, pineapple, citrus, shiso, Fernet Branca and soda.

DIY Chu-Hi pairs spirits with house-made tonics that feature flavors like ginger, saffron and szechuan pepper.

Bites: The beloved panko-fried, curry chili-covered Karē Ban Ban Dog is back.