Lo Salvaje food truck opens at Desert Door Distillery
A new food truck concept, Lo Salvaje, opened to the public Tuesday at the Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood, offering a menu of Mexican-influenced cuisine with a wild game spin.
The big picture: Lo Salvaje, meaning "The Wild," was created by renowned chef Jesse Griffiths of Dai Due and Josh Crumpton, a steward of Spoke Hollow Ranch and owner of Spoke Hollow Outfitters.
- Stephanie Stackhouse, who previously worked with Griffiths at Dai Due, is the chef of Lo Salvaje.
- Griffiths, a hunter, rancher and James Beard-nominated cookbook author, is the founder of the New School of Traditional Cookery, which emphasizes the responsible use of wild game in cooking.
What they're saying: "Hunting has really instilled in me a respect for the whole animal and its environment," Griffiths said. "That's really influenced how I cook."
The folks at Lo Salvaje offered a limited menu Tuesday night.
- The standard menu, starting Wednesday, will include loaded wild boar nachos, tacos with duck tinga or wild boar guisada, a fried quail sandwich, a burger made from nilgai antelope and more.
Plus, you can pop into Desert Door Distillery, which serves up craft cocktails using their selection of Sotol liquor made in Driftwood.
